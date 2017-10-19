Goerges, Kasatkina reach Kremlin Cup semi-finals

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German Julia Goerges and Russian Daria Kasatkina enjoyed straight-sets wins on Thursday to reach the Kremlin Cup semi-finals, where they will be joined by Irina Begu and Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

FILE PHOTO: Julia Goerges of Germany returns a shot to Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia on day five of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, NY, USA, Sep 1, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Kasatkina, 28th in the world rankings, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-3.

Kasatkina will face Romanian Begu, who saved a match point in the third set before beating Belarusian qualifier Vera Lapko 6-3 4-6 7-5.

After losing the first two games of the match, seventh seed Goerges, the highest-ranked player left in the tournament, defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 6-4.

She will next meet Russian Vikhlyantseva who upset Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 4-6 7-5 6-3.