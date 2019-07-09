Muguruza splits with coach Sumyk

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2019. Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza has split with her coach Sam Sumyk after a disappointing season, the Spaniard said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old former world number one lost in the opening round of Wimbledon to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the fifth Grand Slam in a row she had fallen before the quarter-finals.

“Few words to announce the end of an extraordinary ride, 2 Grand Slams and World N0 1. Beyond grateful for this last 4 years. Merci Sam,” Muguruza said on Twitter.

Muguruza hired Frenchman Sumyk, formerly the coach of Victoria Azarenka and Eugenie Bouchard, in 2015 and won the French Open that year and Wimbledon in 2017.

Despite winning a title this year in Monterrey, she has slid down the WTA rankings and entered Wimbledon down at number 27.