Zverev ousts Kohlschreiber to retain Munich Open title

(Reuters) - Alexander Zverev warmed up for this month’s French Open by winning his first title of the year at the Munich Open, where he beat compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-3 in the final on Sunday.

Tennis - ATP World Tour - The BMW Open Final - MTTC Iphitos, Munich, Germany - May 6, 2018 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber REUTERS/Michael Dalder

World number three Zverev will be eager to improve on his first round exit at last year’s French Open after a composed display earned him back-to-back Munich trophies, and his seventh ATP title.

Three-time champion Kohlschreiber took a 3-2 lead in the opening set in Munich but an energetic Zverev was quick to level the scores and won three straight games to clinch the set.

The second set was played out in similar fashion as Zverev outplayed his 34-year-old opponent with the score at 3-3 to win the remaining games and retain an ATP title for the first time in his career.

“(I feel) quite good, obviously winning a title here (in Munich) helps,” Zverev said. “I played well in Monte Carlo so (I am) very confident and hopefully I can continue to play like I (have) played.”

The 21-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters in April, will continue his preparations for the second grand slam of the year at the Madrid Open.