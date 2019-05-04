Garin stuns Cecchinato to reach Munich Open final

(Reuters) - Chile’s Cristian Garin upset third seed Marco Cecchinato 6-2 6-4 to reach his third ATP final of the season at the Munich Open on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after beating top seed and two-time Munich winner Alexander Zverev, Garin produced another clinical display as he saved both break points he faced to beat his Italian opponent.

“Conditions were tough, because we played the same game three times (with two rain delays in one game)... but I am very happy that I won,” said Garin, who will meet Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut or Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.

Garin is enjoying a breakthrough season, notching 18 victories from 24 tour-level matches.

The 22-year-old added to his final appearances in Sao Paulo and Houston this season and will enter the top 40 for the first time when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday.

“I am playing really aggressive. I am focused on just myself at the moment,” Garin added.

“Both are great players. Matteo won an ATP (Tour title) last week and Roberto, I know him a lot. He is such a great fighter. I just want to be ready for tomorrow (with) focus and that is the most important thing for me.”

The second semi-final has been rescheduled for Sunday morning following persistent rain in Munich, which means the winner of that contest will have to play back-to-back matches.