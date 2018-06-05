Murray delays comeback but still hoping to make Wimbledon

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray has postponed his return from hip surgery but the former world number one still hopes to be back in time for Wimbledon next month.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals Preview - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 11, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray during practice Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

The 31-year-old Scot has returned to the practice courts but said on Tuesday he would not be playing the Rosmalen grasscourt tournament, near Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands, that starts on June 11.

“It is with regret that I won’t be ready to play in Hertogenbosch. I was excited to play there for the first time,” said Murray, whose last competitive match was in the 2017 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

“I am not quite ready to return. I am still aiming to play in the coming weeks, but I want to be 100 percent when I do return.”

Murray has won Wimbledon twice and this year’s tournament starts on July 2.

“I’ve been out close to a year now, which is a lot longer than me or any of my team expected, but I’m getting closer to playing again,” said Murray.

“I’ve started training a few days ago and am hoping to make my comeback during the grasscourt season.”

The next grasscourt tournament is Queen’s, which starts on June 18.