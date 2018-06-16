Murray to make competitive return against Kyrgios next week

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray will make his return from hip surgery at the Queen’s Club tournament next week where he will face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals Preview - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 11, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray during practice Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Organizers announced his inclusion on Saturday ahead of the draw for the tournament which has the strongest lineup in its 128-year history with 15 of the world’s top 30 taking part.

Murray, who has been sidelined for almost a year since playing at Wimbledon last July, came through a practice session in London on Friday.

The 31-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion said he first felt the injury in his right hip during the French Open semi-final against Stan Wawrinka in June 2017 and withdrew from the U.S. Open two days before the start of the tournament in August.

He took the rest of the year off and, after failing to regain his fitness in time for this year’s Australian Open, had an operation in Melbourne on Jan. 8.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships begins on July 2.