Briton Evans claims maiden ATP title at Murray River Open

Slideshow ( 5 images )

(Reuters) - Briton Dan Evans captured his first ATP Tour title with a commanding 6-2 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final on Sunday.

Eighth seed Evans broke serve five times in the Australian Open warm-up event and needed just 77 minutes to defeat Auger-Aliassime, who has now lost all seven finals he has played in.

Evans, 30, capitalised on an error-strewn display from the Canadian third seed to break twice in the opening set and take control.

He did not let up in the second, the only blip coming when he was broken while serving for the match at 5-2. However, Evans produced an instant response to break back and seal victory.

The win will give Evans a confidence boost heading into the first Grand Slam of the year, where he has not advanced beyond the second round since 2017.

He faces compatriot Cameron Norrie in the first round on Tuesday.