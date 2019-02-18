Tennis: Opelka claims first tour title with victory over Schnur

Tennis - Australian Open - First Round - Court 8, Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2019. Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in action during the match against John Isner of the U.S. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

(Reuters) - Reilly Opelka blasted 43 aces and won his first ATP Tour title with a 6-1 6-7(7) 7-6(7) victory over Canadian Brayden Schnur at the New York Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American paved the way for the victory by successfully challenging what Schnur thought was a crucial ace at 7-7 in the final tiebreak.

Schnur’s shot was shown to be out by a millimeter or two, so instead of having championship point the Canadian had a second serve, which he netted.

Opelka then slammed his 43rd ace of the match for the victory. He had the same number of aces in beating top seed John Isner in their semi-final on Saturday.

Opelka easily won the opening set against Schnur but the Canadian rebounded in the second by saving two championship points in a tiebreak and claiming the set when Opelka double faulted.