August 25, 2019 / 12:23 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Tennis: Polish qualifier Linette downs Giorgi for Bronx title

(Reuters) - Polish qualifier Magda Linette rallied to upset Italy’s Camila Giorgi 5-7 7-5 6-4 and claim her first career WTA title at the Bronx Open on Saturday.

World number 80 Linette, playing her eighth match at the U.S. Open warmup, enjoyed a huge boost before her first round match against Australia’s Astra Sharma at Flushing Meadows next week.

Having been 2-0 down in the final set, 27-year-old Linette saved four break points and reeled off four consecutive games to down the hard-hitting Italian and cap one of the finest weeks of her career.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina

