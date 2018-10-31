FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 2:31 PM / in 2 hours

Tennis: Shapovalov withdraws from Next Gen Finals

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Japan Open Men's Singles semi-finals - Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan - October 6, 2018 Denis Shapovalov of Canada returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from next week’s Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan because of exhaustion, organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

Shapovalov who qualified for the second year running, will be replaced by Polish player Hubert Hurkacz.

The 19-year-old is ranked 29th in the world after an impressive second year on the ATP Tour.

The Next Gen Finals features the top eight players aged 21 and under, although Germany’s Alexander Zverev will also be missing as he has qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams

