2 months ago
Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
#Sports News
June 17, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 2 months ago

Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre - June 17, 2017 Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action during her semi final match against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

(Reuters) - Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

On Sunday the British number one will play either Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic or Croatian Donna Vekic in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Konta, who was born in Australia but took British citizenship five years ago, is aiming to become the first British woman to win a WTA event on home ground since Virginia Wade at Eastbourne in 1975. Wimbledon, which Wade won in 1977, is not part of the WTA Tour.

Having reached the top six in the world rankings last month, she is also optimistic about an improved performance at Wimbledon, where she won a round for the first time last year after four opening-round defeats.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar

