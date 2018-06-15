Vekic and Konta set up Nottingham rematch in semis

(Reuters) - Top seed Ashleigh Barty, third seed Naomi Osaka, British number one Johanna Konta and defending champion Donna Vekic all won on Friday to set up high-quality semi-finals in the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Tennis - WTA International - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, Britain - June 15, 2018 Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action during her quarter final match against Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Home favorite Konta eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic to set up a repeat of last year’s thrilling final with Vekic, who ran out a routine 7-5 6-1 victor over German Mona Berthel, in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Australian Barty recorded a comfortable 6-0 6-2 victory against British wild card Katie Boulter to set up a mouth-watering clash against Japan’s Osaka, who brushed aside Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 6-1 in a little over an hour.

“She’s a very big, powerful player with a great serve and a great first ball behind her serve. I think I’m going to have to use a lot of variety to try and extend those points and get into the points,” Barty said of Osaka.