FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 15, 2018 / 5:41 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Vekic and Konta set up Nottingham rematch in semis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Top seed Ashleigh Barty, third seed Naomi Osaka, British number one Johanna Konta and defending champion Donna Vekic all won on Friday to set up high-quality semi-finals in the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Tennis - WTA International - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, Britain - June 15, 2018 Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action during her quarter final match against Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Home favorite Konta eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic to set up a repeat of last year’s thrilling final with Vekic, who ran out a routine 7-5 6-1 victor over German Mona Berthel, in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Australian Barty recorded a comfortable 6-0 6-2 victory against British wild card Katie Boulter to set up a mouth-watering clash against Japan’s Osaka, who brushed aside Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 6-1 in a little over an hour.

“She’s a very big, powerful player with a great serve and a great first ball behind her serve. I think I’m going to have to use a lot of variety to try and extend those points and get into the points,” Barty said of Osaka.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.