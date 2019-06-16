Garcia secures comeback win to lift Nottingham title

Tennis - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham - June 16, 2019 France's Caroline Garcia celebrates winning the women's final with the trophy Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - France’s Caroline Garcia recovered from a set down to beat Croatian Donna Vekic 2-6 7-6(4) 7-6(4) and win her first title of the season at the Nottingham Open grasscourt event on Sunday.

Top seed Garcia, the world No.28, who had finished off her semi-final win over Jennifer Brady just hours before on Sunday, lost her opening two service games in a slow start to concede the opening set.

The 25-year-old then rediscovered her touch in the second set, before stepping up her game in the final set tiebreak to earn three championship points at 6-3.

Second seed Vekic fired a stunning forehand to trim the deficit to 6-4, but Garcia responded with an ace to clinch victory after two hours and 36 minutes.

The final brought to a conclusion the rain-hit pre-Wimbledon tournament in Nottingham, with some earlier matches having had to be played indoors.

Vekic, for example, overcame Kristina Mladenovic in a quarter-final clash which started on the grass outdoors before being moved to the indoor hardcourts, where most play occurred during the earlier rounds.