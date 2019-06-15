Tennis: Vekic wins 12 consecutive games to reach Nottingham final

Tennis - WTA International - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham - June 15, 2019 Croatia's Donna Vekic in action during her semi final match against Germany's Tatjana Maria Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Croatian Donna Vekic reached the final of the weather-hit Nottingham Open grasscourt event on Saturday as she came from a set down to win 12 consecutive games against Tatjana Maria.

Vekic, the second seed, lost a tight opener before storming to a 5-7 6-0 6-0 victory.

Rain has played havoc with the schedule throughout the week, forcing many matches to be played on indoor hardcourts.

Even when Vekic led 5-0 in the decider there was another rain interruption, but she returned to complete the win.

Vekic, champion on the Nottingham grass in 2017, will face either French top seed Caroline Garcia or American Jennifer Brady in Sunday’s final.