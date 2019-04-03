Tennis: Men's Olympic final to be best-of-three sets

FILE PHOTO: A shadow of of Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is seen on the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic games during the Olympic and Paralympic flag-raising ceremony at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The men’s tennis final at next year’s Tokyo Olympics will change format to a best-of-three tiebreak sets instead of five, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.

The decision brings the men’s gold medal match into line with other Olympic singles matches which are all played as best-of-three sets.

The ITF said men’s and women’s doubles matches would feature a match tiebreak to 10 points when tied at one-set all, as is the case in mixed doubles.

“These amendments reduce concerns of overplay for players who reach the latter stages of all three events — singles, doubles and mixed doubles,” the ITF said in a statement.