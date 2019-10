FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles - Final - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 6, 2019. Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia. REUTERS/Jason Lee

TOKYO (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka has taken steps to give up her U.S. citizenship to play for Japan in the 2020 Olympics, Japanese media said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old tennis star, whose parents are Haitian and Japanese, told NHK it will be special for her to represent host Japan at the Tokyo Games, the public broadcaster said.