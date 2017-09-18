Tennis: Wang stuns Mladenovic, Kerber gets Osaka revenge

TOKYO (Reuters) - China’s Wang Qiang inflicted a ‘double bagel’ on eighth seed Kristina Mladenovic of France in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: China’s Qiang Wang in action during her second round match against USA’s Venus Williams at Wimbledon, London July 5, 2017 REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Wang needed 48 minutes to seal the 6-0 6-0 win over the world number 15, who also suffered first round defeats at the U.S. Open and in Connecticut, Cincinnati and the Canadian Open.

Germany’s seventh-seeded former world number one Angelique Kerber beat last year’s Pan Pacific runner-up Naomi Osaka 6-3 6-4 to avenge her U.S. Open defeat by the Japanese teenager.

Kerber became only the second women’s defending champion to lose in the U.S. Open first round.

“It’s always tough to play against her,” the German told the WTA website after her victory.

“I was trying to come out here and really focus on every single point and make it better than last time... she’s a great player, great, talented player and tough opponent. For sure she will have great success in the future.”

Kerber plays either American qualifier Madison Brengle or Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

Local favorite Kurumi Nara beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 2-6 6-4 6-2 in another first round contest.