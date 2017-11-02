In-form Del Potro reaches Paris Masters last eight

PARIS (Reuters) - Argentine Juan Martin del Potro moved a step closer to qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals when he reached the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with a 7-5 6-4 win against Robin Haase on Thursday. The 13th seed converted all his break points against the Dutchman, who eliminated fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round, to set up a meeting with either John Isner or Grigor Dimitrov. Del Potro is hoping to keep up his recent run, when he has contested two finals and a semi-final in his last three tournaments, as he bids to secure one of the two remaining spots for the season finale in London.

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters Series - Rolex Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 2, 2017 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in action during his third round match against Netherlands' Robin Haase. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The Argentine, playing in Bercy for the first time since 2013, needs to reach the semi-finals in Paris to book a ticket for the Nov. 12-19 ATP Finals.

World number one Rafael Nadal, chasing his maiden title here, takes on Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas later on Thursday.