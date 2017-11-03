Isner keeps Tour finals hopes alive in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - John Isner pushed on toward a Tour finals spot on Friday when he made it through to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters with a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 win against Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro.

Tennis - ATP 1000 Masters Series - Rolex Paris Masters - AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France - November 3, 2017 USA's John Isner celebrates winning his quarter final match against Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The American, last year’s runner-up, needs to win the tournament if he is to clinch the last ticket for the season-ending event at the O2 in London from Nov. 12-19.

Del Potro would have claimed it if he had won. But ninth seed Isner was more consistent as he set up a meeting with Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic, who advanced after world number one Rafa Nadal withdrew injured.

The other quarter-finals feature France’s Julien Benneteau against third seed Marin Cilic of Croatia and American Jack Sock against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.