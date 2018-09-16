FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2018 / 1:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tennis: Pegula continues Quebec win streak with upset of Kenin

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American qualifier Jessica Pegula upset fifth seed Sofia Kenin 4-6 6-2 6-4 at Quebec City on Saturday to reach her first WTA final.

Pegula will meet eighth seed Pauline Parmentier in Sunday’s final after the French player rallied past Britain’s Heather Watson 5-7 6-3 7-6(5) in the other semi-final, claiming the tiebreaker by winning the last three points.

Pegula, 24, served 10 aces and broke her younger America compatriot five times.

“I’ve been playing a lot of tournaments lately, so I have been getting a lot of match play, and been doing pretty well, but this is probably the most amount of matches in a row,” Pegula told reporters.

Pegula had already beaten Kristyna Pliskova, Ons Jabeur and second seed Petra Martic to reach the semi-final.

After missing seven months with injuries last season, she has enjoyed a much more successful 2018, reaching five semi-finals in ITF events.

“I feel pretty good physically, which has always been the number one thing,” Pegula said. “Today, I wasn’t that sore or anything.

“I’ve had some pretty good wins already, so I knew I had the chance to win the match today. I’m excited and I’m just glad I got it done.”

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

