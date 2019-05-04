Sakkari overcomes Konta to lift Rabat title

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Fed Cup - Europe/Africa Group I - Pool A - Great Britain v Greece - University of Bath, Bath, Britain - February 7, 2019 Greece's Maria Sakkari celebrates winning the first set in her match against Great Britain's Johanna Konta Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Greek Maria Sakkari rallied from a set and a break down to beat British number one Johanna Konta 2-6 6-4 6-1 and lift her first WTA title at the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco on Saturday.

Konta, playing in her first WTA final since June last year, did not face a single break point as she surged ahead to claim the opening set before the unforced errors crept into her game.

The world number 47 was leading 3-2 in the second set before Sakkari drew level at 4-4.

Sixth seed Sakkari reeled off the next two games to force a decider before claiming the victory with a forehand winner, guaranteeing a surge into the WTA’s top 50 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

The 23-year-old fell on her back on the red clay and went on to kiss the surface in celebration after being congratulated at the net by Konta.

It was also a positive week for Konta’s French Open preparations as her four victories this week are the first time she has claimed more than two WTA main draw wins in a row on clay in her career.