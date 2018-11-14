Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska announces retirement

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - 26/10/2016 - Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska said on Wednesday that she has decided to end her 13 year-long career due to health reasons.

The former world number two was the first Polish player to reach a Grand Slam singles final in the Open Era, when she finished runner-up to Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2012.

The 29-year-old, who finished with 20 WTA titles, was one of the most consistent players on tour, finishing in top 10 rankings for six straight seasons between 2011-2016.

However, she has struggled for form and fitness over the recent campaign and has not lifted a title since October 2016.

“Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can’t live up to my expectations,” Radwanska, 29, said in a post on Facebook.

“Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I’m not able to push my body to the limits required.”

In addition to her Wimbledon final appearance, Radwanska reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open twice, and won the season-ending WTA Finals in 2015.

“I’m hanging the racquet up and say goodbye to the pro tour, but I’m not leaving tennis,” she added.

“Tennis is and always has been special in my life. But now it’s time for new challenges, new ideas, equally as exciting as those on the tennis court, I hope.”