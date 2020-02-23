Qualifier Mager to face Garin in Rio final

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Rio Open - Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - February 23, 2020 Italy's Gianluca Mager celebrates after winning his semi final match against Hungary's Attila Balazs REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - The magic continued for Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager as he outlasted Hungary’s Attila Balazs to win their rain delayed semi-final in three sets at the Rio Open on Sunday.

Mager, who surprised top seed and world number four Dominic Thiem on Saturday, beat Balazs 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2).

The Italian will face Chile’s Cristian Garin in the final later on Sunday. Garin defeated Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 7-5 in another rain-delayed semi-final that was completed on Sunday.