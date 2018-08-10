Stephens cruises to semis at Rogers Cup

Sloane Stephens continued her strong run through the field at the Rogers Cup in Montreal by defeating Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to book a spot in the semifinals.

Aug 10, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Sloane Stephens of the United States serves against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia (not pictured) in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The third-seeded American has yet to drop a set in her three matches at the tournament. She’s back in the semifinals at the event after losing there to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki last year.

Stephens, the reigning US Open champion, struck 18 winners and broke Sevastova five times on her way to victory in 70 minutes.

“I’ve been playing well and it’s a good start here to the US Open Series. I’m happy to be back in North America and playing on hard courts, and I’m hoping for some more good results,” said Stephens in an on-court interview after the match.

“I’ve gotten through some tough moments, had some mental lapses, but I recovered well. I’m happy to be playing good tennis and get better throughout the tournament. I hope every year that I come back here, I can continue to do well.”

Stephens will next face the winner of the later semifinal between fifth-seeded Ukranian and defending champion Elina Svitolina and 14th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens.

Also advancing to the semifinals is 15th-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-1 in 55 minutes.

After knotting at 3-3 in the first set, Barty won nine of the 10 final games to cruise to victory in swirling winds.

“It was really tricky conditions ... and we were both struggling a little,” Barty said on-court afterward.

Bertens, who committed 31 unforced errors in the match, saw her run through the tournament end after upsetting No. 8 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and ninth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova earlier in the week.

Barty will face the winner of the late bout between top-ranked Romanian Simona Halep and sixth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

—Field Level Media