May 17, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tennis: Halep holds top ranking as Keys withdraws in Rome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Romanian Simona Halep will extend her stay as world number one after being handed a walkover into the Italian Open quarter-finals when American Madison Keys withdrew injured on Thursday.

Tennis - WTA Mandatory - Madrid Open - Madrid, Spain - May 10, 2018 Romania's Simona Halep during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Halep needed to reach at least the quarter-finals and go further than world number two Caroline Wozniacki to retain the top-ranking going into the French Open.

Keys, runner-up in Rome in 2016, was unable to take to court because of a right rib injury.

“I felt my rib in my match yesterday and after trying to warm up this morning it was still painful,” she said.

Halep, runner-up last year, will play either Sloane Stephens or Caroline Garcia in the last eight.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

