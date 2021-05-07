Kenin's father out of a job as world number four hunts for new coach

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - February 1, 2020. Sofia Kenin of the U.S. celebrates with coach Alex Kenin after winning her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - World number four Sofia Kenin has parted ways with her coach - her father, Alex Kenin - after a string of disappointing performances this year, the 22-year-old American announced on Instagram on Friday.

“This was not an easy decision for me as we shared many great moments together and had a lot of success,” wrote Kenin, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2020.

“I will be forever grateful for my dad’s sacrifice and contributions towards getting me to where I am today.

“I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to putting together a new technical team in the coming weeks ahead.”

Kenin, who did not indicate whom she may select as her new coach, added she was looking forward to getting back on the court in Rome next week.

The decision comes amid a string of misfortune for Kenin, who has suffered three straight losses, most recently in her Stuttgart debut.

Kenin’s Australian Open title defence came to an abrupt end in February, as she crashed out in the second round in a straight-sets loss to Kaia Kanepi.

Less than a week later, she suffered a shock defeat by unranked Olivia Gadecki in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy, and later underwent surgery to remove her appendix.