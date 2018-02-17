FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Sports News
February 17, 2018 / 7:47 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Federer downs Seppi to reach Rotterdam final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New world number one Roger Federer delivered another polished performance to beat Andreas Seppi 6-3 7-6(3) in the semi-final of the ABN AMRO World Tournament in Rotterdam on Saturday.

The Swiss will play world number five Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday’s final.

Federer, who has won the title twice before, was not at his fluent best but was seldom troubled after breaking the Italian early in the first set and proved too good on all the big points.

The 36-year-old guaranteed his return to the top of the world rankings on Friday after more than five years, becoming the oldest man ever to reach the summit.

In the other semi-final, Belgium’s David Goffin was forced to retire against Dimitrov after suffering a freak eye injury.

The 27-year-old was trailing 6-3 0-1 when he framed an attempted volley directly into his left eye and was unable to continue. It was not clear how serious the injury was.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.