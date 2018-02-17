FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 7:47 PM / in 24 minutes

Tennis: Goffin suffers painful exit in Rotterdam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Belgium’s David Goffin was forced to retire from his semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Saturday after suffering a freak eye injury.

The 27-year-old was trailing 6-3 0-1 when he framed an attempted volley directly into his left eye and was unable to continue. It was not clear how serious the injury was.

Goffin also suffered a bizarre accident at last year’s French Open when he tripped over a tarpaulin cover and injured his right ankle, forcing him to quit.

World number five Dimitrov will face either new world number one Roger Federer or Italy’s Andreas Seppi in the final.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

