Sports News
February 15, 2019 / 10:30 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Tennis: Resurgent Wawrinka sets up Nishikori semi-final in Rotterdam

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2019. Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during the match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Stan Wawrinka, seeking his first title since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, subdued Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4 7-6(4) on Friday to set up an intriguing semi-final with top seed Kei Nishikori at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The Swiss wildcard broke for a 5-4 lead in the opening set and sealed the win in a well-mastered tiebreak.

“Physically I feel really good, and I’m moving and feeling better match after match,” said Wawrinka.

“Tonight was a tough match. I had to really fight at the end. I was a bit nervous at the end of the match. We had some long rallies. It’s good to see that I can keep being there, mentally, physically.”

Nishikori took a step closer to claiming his second title of the year by defeating Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-2.

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev dismantled Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-2.

He will face another Frenchman in Gael Monfils, who beat Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-2.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below