ATP roundup: Auger-Aliassime reaches Adelaide semis

No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada advanced Thursday to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International in Australia.

Auger-Aliassime earned an easy 6-3, 6-0 victory over Australia’s Alex Bolt in a match that lasted just 55 minutes. He will face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

Rublev moved to 6-0 on the season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Great Britain’s Daniel Evans. Rublev entered the tournament after capturing the title at Doha and moving into the top 20 of the rankings for the first time.

No. 4 seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain was ousted by South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, who pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 victory to reach his second career semifinal. The No. 91-ranked player converted three of his nine break points and dropped just seven points on his serve while winning in 1 hour, 7 minutes.

Qualifier Tommy Paul also advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Paul will face Harris in the semifinal with one player guaranteed to reach their first career final.

ASB Classic

Two-time ASB Classic winner John Isner moved into the semifinals of this year’s tournament at Auckland, New Zealand, with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) semifinal victory over Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

Isner needed to save three set points in the second set in order to advance in one hour, 57 minutes. He won the title in Auckland in both 2010 and 2014.

Isner now will face Ugo Humbert of France, who pulled off a 7-5, 6-4 upset of No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Humbert was able to break Shapovalov in the final game of each set, while earning his third victory over a player in the top 15.

In the other semifinal, Benoit Paire of France will face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Paire rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Australia’s John Millman, while Hurkacz, the No. 6 seed, was a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-4 winner over Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

