ATP roundup: Fritz upsets top seed in Eastbourne

Taylor Fritz upended top-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, England.

The 21-year-old American fired five of his 13 aces in the deciding set. Pella survived three match points before Fritz finished the upset in one hour, 58 minutes. Fritz will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, a 6-3, 7-6 (6) winner over American Steve Johnson.

Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano knocked out second-seeded Serbian Laslo Djere 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) and will face No. 6 Gilles Simon of France, a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry.

Thursday’s other quarterfinals included a British battle between No. 3 seed Kyle Edmund and Daniel Evans, and American Sam Querrey facing No. 5 Fernando Verdasco of Spain.

Turkish Airlines Open Antalya

Serbian qualifier Viktor Troicki endured soaring temperatures and knocked out top-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals.

Paire fired 11 aces and won 85 percent of his first-service points, but converted only two of his five break chances against the 193rd-ranked challenger. Troicki next faces countryman Miomir Kecmanovic, a 6-4, 7-5 winner against No. 6 seed Ugo Humbert of France.

Fourth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta saved four set points in the first-set tiebreak during a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory against German qualifier Kevin Krawietz. His quarterfinal opponent is Austria’s Bernard Tomic, a 7-6 (3), 6-3 winner over Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in 72 minutes.

