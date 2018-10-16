ATP roundup: McDonald scores another upset in Belgium

Mackenzie McDonald notched a first-round upset for the second consecutive tournament, downing Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 7-6 (8) in the first round of the European Open at Antwerp, Belgium, on Monday.

Ranked 84th in the world, McDonald took down No. 20 Milos Raonic of Canada in Shanghai last week. The 23-year-old needed 85 minutes to do the same to Jarry, who is ranked 43rd. McDonald didn’t face a break point and converted three of his own seven chances amid a hail of 18 aces by Jarry.

Meanwhile, American wild-card entrant Frances Tiafoe fell 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in an 88-minute match. Tiafoe was seeded seventh.

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil and the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely were the day’s other winners, both advancing in straight sets.

VTB Kremlin Cup

Qualifier Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic continued his winning run at Moscow, defeating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in first-round action.

Rosol had appeared in just four main-draw matches this year on the ATP World Tour before Monday.

Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene edged Serbia’s Laslo Djere 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (2), and France’s Adrian Mannarino topped Russian wild-card entrant Evgeny Karlovskiy 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Intrum Stockholm Open

American Denis Kudla and Sweden’s Elias Ymer were Round of 32 winners at the $850,000 tournament in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kudla rolled past Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 7-5, while Ymer overcame Germany’s Maximilian Marterer 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Three seeded players are scheduled for first-round matches Tuesday: fifth-seeded Lucas Pouille of France will face American Tennys Sandgren; sixth-seeded Hyeon Chung of South Korea will oppose American Taylor Fritz; and eighth-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain will meet Australian Matthew Ebden.

—Field Level Media