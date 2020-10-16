ATP roundup: Shapovalov tops Wawrinka at St. Petersburg

Second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov knocked off fifth-seeded Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia.

Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open - St Petersburg, Russia - October 16, 2020 Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Shapovalov recorded seven aces while knocking off the Swiss player in one hour and 41 minutes. He will next face third-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Brit Cameron Norrie.

Sixth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic defeated fourth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov, 6-1, 7-6 (1) to land a semifinal berth. Raonic will face seventh-seeded Borna Corna after the Croatian scored a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over American Reilly Opelka.

Bett1HULKS Indoors

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev lost the second set before regaining his focus while producing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 win over South Africa’s Lloyd Harris to reach the semifinals in Cologne, Germany.

The German delivered four of his eight aces in the final set to advance. Zverev next faces Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who recorded a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 victory over Austria’s Dennis Novak.

Second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and third-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals. Bautista Agut prevailed 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-0 over sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in his quarterfinal match, while Auger-Aliassime was a 6-3, 6-0 winner over Moldova’s Radu Albot.

Forte Village Sardegna Open

Marco Cecchinato dominated the final two sets to notch a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over fourth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain to claim a semifinal spot at Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia.

The Italian wild card won 74.5 percent of his first-serve points while posting the upset. Cecchinato next faces Serbian lucky loser Danilo Petrovic, who recorded a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over Argentina’s Federico Delbonis.

Italy wild card Lorenzo Musetti rolled to a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann to land a semifinal berth. Musetti faces Serbia’s Laslo Djere, who defeated Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4.

--Field Level Media