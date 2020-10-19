ATP roundup: Tiafoe reaches second round in Antwerp

FILE PHOTO: Sep 7, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Frances Tiafo of the United States serves the ball against Danil Medvedev of Russia on day eight of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

American Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, dismissing sixth seed Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in straight sets.

Tiafoe won 6-3, 7-6 (6) to wrap up the match in one hour and 21 minutes. The No. 63-ranked player in the world looked strong in his first hard-court event since reaching the U.S. Open Round of 16.

Another American had a less successful day as Tommy Paul lost 6-3, 6-2 against Feliciano Lopez of Spain. Ugo Humbert of France, ranked No. 38 in the world, also advanced, 6-4, 6-3 against Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium.

bett1HULKS Championship

Steve Johnson finally got the best of Marin Cilic in the duo’s sixth career head-to-head match during first-round play in Cologne, Germany.

Johnson held on for a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over ninth-seeded Cilic to advance. The American, who entered the day ranked No. 71 in the world, previously was 0-5 in matches against Cilic of Croatia.

Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France made quick work of Australian Alexei Popyrin with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Others who moved on to the second round included Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 win over Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund, and Gilles Simon of France, who earned a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

