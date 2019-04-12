WTA roundup: Arruabarrena continues Bogota success

Lara Arruabarrena, back at the site where she has reached three of her four career WTA finals, is headed to the quarterfinals of the Claro Open Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Arruabarrena, a Spaniard who is seeded 11th, got past qualifier Jasmine Paolini of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Thursday in second-round action.

In 2012, Arruabarrena earned her first career WTA championship at Bogota. (The other came at Seoul in 2016). She also reached the Bogota final each of the past two years.

Elsewhere in the second round, Australia’s Astra Sharma upset eighth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-3, and fifth-seeded Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia routed Sachia Vickery of the United States 6-2, 6-0.

The last quarterfinal spot was up for grabs Thursday night with the Netherlands’ Bibiane Schoofs opposing Italy’s Sara Errani.

Samsung Open

Stefanie Voegele made sure the home-country fans would have a rooting interest in the quarterfinals at Lugano, Switzerland, demolishing Poland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.

The only other Swiss player remaining in the draw, Timea Bacsinszky, fell 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in second-round action.

Eighth-seeded Vera Lapko of Belarus beat Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 6-2, 6-0, but two seeded players lost. Poland’s Iga Swiatek knocked off third-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova edged seventh-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

In a matchup of unseeded players, the Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova topped Germany’s Antonia Lottner 6-2, 6-4.

—Field Level Media