Tennis - Fognini ends Cuevas's Sao Paolo winning streak to reach final

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Pablo Cuevas’s pursuit of a fourth successive Brazil Open title ended on Saturday as Italian Fabio Fognini snapped the Uruguayan’s 15-match winning run in Sao Paolo with a 6-4 6-2 win in the semi-finals.

An out of sorts Cuevas failed to convert any of his three break points against the Italian, who set up a final showdown with world number 73 Nicolas Jarry.

Fognini was particularly dominant on his serve and will head into Sunday’s final seeking his sixth ATP title and his first since triumphing in Gstaad last July.

Chilean Jarry reached his first ATP final by overcoming Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4.