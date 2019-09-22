Muchova finds her rhythm in Seoul to claim first title

FILE PHOTO - Aug 30, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic hits a backhand against Serena Williams of the United States (not pictured) in the third round on day five of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova thrashed fourth seed Magda Linette 6-1 6-1 in the Korea Open final on Sunday to claim her maiden WTA title.

World number 45 Muchova, who is enjoying the best season of her career having also reached the final in Prague, won 90% of points on her first serve and did not face a break point en route to the victory.

The 23-year-old, who stunned compatriot Karolina Pliskova in her run to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, took full advantage an error-prone performance by Linette who produced seven double faults in the 68-minute contest.

It was sweet revenge for Muchova, after Poland’s Linette had won the pair’s only previous meeting in the Bronx quarter-finals last month to claim her first WTA title.