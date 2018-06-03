Serena Williams calls Maria Sharapova's book 'hearsay'

Serena Williams typically has little problem handling Maria Sharapova, but when the two meet Monday in the fourth round of the French Open, Williams might have an extra incentive to continue the dominance.

Serena Williams of the U.S. (L) and Russia's Maria Sharapova shake hands after Williams won their quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

In her new book, “Unstoppable,” Sharapova writes that Williams “hated” her for hearing her cry after she beat Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final.

“I have cried in the locker room many times after a loss, and that’s what I have seen a lot of people do. I think it’s normal,” Williams said, adding that she was surprised to see how much of the book was about her.

“It’s a Wimbledon final, you know. So it’s just, like, I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears,” she said.

“I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing,” Williams said.

Williams has defeated Sharapova 18 straight times and 19 times in 21 matches. Sharapova, a former No. 1-ranked player in the world, hasn’t beaten Williams since 2004.

—Field Level Media