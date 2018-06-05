Serena Williams 'super excited' after doctor visit

Serena Williams said she received “super exciting news” about her pectoral injury after visiting a doctor in Paris on Monday hours after withdrawing from the French Open.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2018 Serena Williams of the U.S during a press conference after withdrawing from the French Open REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Williams said she was “clueless as to what to do” in announcing that she was pulling out of the year’s second major at Roland Garros, but said Tuesday on her Instagram channel that she was excited about an upcoming MRI.

“So today has been interesting already,” Serena said on her Instagram channel, per ESPN. “I just finished one exam with one doctor, and the news is actually super exciting, so I’m really happy about that.

“I’m having an MRI soon, but I wanted to keep you guys totally updated. Thanks for the support and love and understanding.”

Williams, 36, was competing in her first major since giving birth to her daughter in September but was forced to withdraw shortly before her highly-anticipated fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova.

“It’s been incredibly frustrating, but also I’m excited because I feel like I’ve been playing really, really well and I can only go up,” Williams said on Instagram. “And I’m looking so forward to going up. And hopefully you guys will be there to continue to cheer me on. I love you guys.”

Williams had never previously withdrawn from a singles major, and this was her first walkover loss in Grand Slam play.

Williams had won 18 consecutive matches head-to-head with Sharapova and was 19-2 all-time in the matchup.

She defeated No. 11 seed Julia Gorges in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 in advancing to the Round of 16, but said she began to feel the right pectoral injury during that match.

Williams’ status for Wimbledon will hinge on the medical exams determining the extent of her injury.

—Field Level Media