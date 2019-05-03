Serena Williams to return for Italian Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter-final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 23, 2019. Serena Williams of the U.S. in action with Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Serena Williams will be back in action just after Mother’s Day at the Italian Open.

The tournament director told the Associated Press on Friday that Williams “has already reserved her rooms and should be here a few days early” for the event

Williams hasn’t played since she withdrew from the Miami Open in March with a knee injury.

The 37-year-old Williams, currently ranked 11th in the world, has won the Italian Open four times, most recently in 2016. That’s also the last time she played in the event.

This year’s Italian Open runs May 13-19 and serves as a clay-court warm-up for the French Open, which begins May 26.

Williams has not won a tournament since 2017, when she won the Australian Open. Shortly afterward, she announced she was pregnant and she took the rest of the year off from competitive tennis.

While she did not win a tournament in 2018, she did advance to the final of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

She lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this year.

