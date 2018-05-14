Coach: Serena Williams 'ready for French Open'

Serena Williams plans to play in the French Open later this month.

Mar 10, 2018; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Serena Williams (USA) during her second round match against Kiki Bertens (not pictured) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After she withdrew from events in Rome and Madrid, Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said Monday that Williams will be at Roland Garros in a bid for her record 24th major championship.

“Serena will play the French Open to win it,” Mouratoglou said in an interview with WTATennis.com. “Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything. After being her coach for six years, I’m even more sure of that statement.”

The clay-court championship is the second Grand Slam event of the year and begins May 27. Williams missed the 2017 French Open upon announcing her pregnancy. She’s a three-time winner in Paris — 2002, 2013 and 2015.

Williams entered two tournaments in March. She lost to Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open and was defeated by her sister, Venus Williams, at Indian Wells.

“Serena clearly came back too early,” he said. “She was not ready yet but needed to feel the competition, so she decided to play even though she was far from being at 100 percent. It was a good experience as she realized all the work that needed to be done in order for her to be really ready.”

—Field Level Media