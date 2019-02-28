Small shoulder procedure to delay Sharapova return

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2019. Russia's Maria Sharapova serves during the match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Maria Sharapova has undergone a small surgical procedure on her right shoulder and will miss next month’s Miami Open in Florida, she said on Wednesday.

Sharapova has not played since the St Petersburg Trophy four weeks ago when she withdrew before a second-round match.

The 31-year-old former world number one has already said she would not play in the March 6-17 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

The Miami Open starts on March 19.

“I have struggled with shoulder pain since last summer,” Sharapova wrote on her Instagram page.

“For 10 weeks post U.S. Open, I focused on getting my rotator cuff and scapula strong to support a surgically repaired fraying tendon and a small labrum tear. Although my shoulder got strong, it didn’t help the pain on impact.

“After a few different opinions in a few different countries, last week I had a small procedure done which will take a few weeks to heal.”

Sharapova, who beat defending Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki before losing in the fourth round at Melbourne Park in January, added that she was “incredibly committed” to returning to competition.