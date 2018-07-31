FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 31, 2018 / 6:34 AM / in 2 hours

Azarenka outlasts Bondarenko in San Jose

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world number one Victoria Azarenka outlasted Kateryna Bondarenko 6-3 6-7(7) 7-5 at the Silicon Valley Classic on Monday to set up a highly-anticipated second-round clash with top-seeded Garbine Muguruza on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - July 4, 2018 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts after losing the first set during the second round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

Azarenka took the first set comfortably but faced stiffer resistance in the second from the Ukrainian, who battled hard against the 29-year-old Belarusian on a night when her powerful first serve lacked its usual accuracy.

Azarenka committed 12 double faults and was broken four times but did just enough to edge the defensive-minded Bondarenko, who sent a backhand long on match point to put an end to the marathon match.

Elsewhere, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Spaniard Georgina Garcia Perez 6-4 6-1 to set up a second-round meeting with second-seeded American Madison Keys.

Nineteen-year-old Sofia Kenin defeated Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg 6-4 6-4 and American Danielle Collins fired three aces and won 76 percent of her first service points to dispatch compatriot Danielle Lao 7-6(2) 6-3.

Greek Maria Sakkari cruised to a comfortable 6-2 6-2 win over American Christina McHale, who committed eight double faults and was broken five times.

Tuesday’s action will see 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams face off against Australian Johanna Konta in their first-round duel in San Jose.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.