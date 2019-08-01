Top seeds reign as Svitolina and Sabalenka advance in San Jose

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Premier - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain - June 25, 2019 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her round of 32 match against France's Alize Cornet Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

(Reuters) - Top-seeded Elina Svitolina crushed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1 and second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka put an end to CoCo Vandeweghe’s comeback bid with a 6-3 6-3 win in second-round action at the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose on Wednesday.

Svitolina’s superior serving was the difference in the one-sided match as the Ukrainian set up a tantalizing quarter-final meeting with Greece’s Maria Sakkari on Thursday.

Sakkari fired nine aces en route to a 4-6 6-4 6-2 win over promising young Japanese player Mayo Hibi and will be looking for revenge when she faces Svitolina, who defeated her in three sets at Wimbledon earlier this month.

In the night session veteran Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro battled back to defeat Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6 6-1 6-2 to punch her ticket to the quarter-finals of the WTA Premier tournament in Northern California.