Efficient Medvedev proves too strong for Fucsovics

SOFIA (Reuters) - Big-hitting Russian Daniil Medvedev brushed aside Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win the Sofia Open title, gifting himself an early birthday present.

Third seed Medvedev, who turns 23 on Monday, was at his devastating best as he gave the hapless Hungarian a brutal lesson to claim his fourth career title.

Attacking the lines with machine-like precision, Medvedev was in complete control and broke the unseeded Hungarian, who won his maiden title in Geneva last year, four times.

The world number 16 converted his first championship point after breaking Fucsovics’s serve to love.

“I’m happy to win the title - this is what I came here for,” said Medvedev, who will fly to Rotterdam alongside Fucsovics on Monday to take part in the ATP event next week.

“I was the better player today and I deserved to win,” Medvedev said. “This title gives me a lot of confidence.’

Medvedev, who continued his scintillating run of form after winning titles in Sydney, Winston-Salem, and Tokyo last year, has already set his sight on a spot in the world’s top 10.

“I always say that my first goal is to improve and then to try to win every match,” he said after his comfortable win over Frenchman Gael Monfils at the sem-finals on Saturday. “Only by doing this I can win tournaments.

“But at the same time, of course, I have some goals in my mind. To be top 10. I’ve never been there, so it would be great.”