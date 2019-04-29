Sports News
Tennis: Stephens to wed U.S. soccer player Altidore

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and Toronto FC’s United States striker Jozy Altidore are to be married.

The 26-year old Stephens and Altidore, 29, announced their engagement on Monday with joint posts on social media saying, “Forever starts now” and “Forever yes.”

Stephens is currently ranked No. 8 in the world and has won six WTA titles, including the 2017 U.S. Open.

Altidore, who signed a new contract with MLS side Toronto FC in February, has scored 41 goals in 110 games for his country.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris

