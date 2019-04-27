Sports News
April 27, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Osaka pulls out of Stuttgart semi-final with abdominal injury

Tennis - WTA Premier - Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix - Porsche-Arena, Stuttgart, Germany - April 27, 2019 Japan's Naomi Osaka during a press conference after she withdrew from her semi final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit due to injury REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Saturday’s semi-finals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after failing to recover from an abdominal injury she suffered in her quarter-final match.

The top seed’s withdrawal gives her opponent Anett Kontaveit a walkover and the Estonian goes through to the final where she will face the winner of the other semi-final between Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

“I’m really sorry I’m not able to compete for the semis today,” Osaka said. “I unfortunately got injured yesterday and I was waiting till today to see if I could get better.

“But unfortunately, I didn’t. I’m really sorry for everyone that came out and I hope to see you next year and I hope to play next year.”

The two-times Grand Slam champion had pulled off an epic comeback from 1-5 down in the final set on Friday when she beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) despite struggling on the clay surface, making 45 unforced errors.

