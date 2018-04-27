FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 4:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tennis: Vandeweghe stuns Halep to advance to Stuttgart semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American CoCo Vandeweghe shocked world number one Simona Halep in straight sets on Friday to move into the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Vandeweghe, who won 6-4 6-1 in an hour and 14 minutes, fired five aces and 19 winners to exert her dominance in the claycourt event despite previously stating her dislike for the surface.

U.S. Open semi-finalist Vandeweghe raced to a 5-4 lead in the opening set on the back of her strong service game. The 26-year-old then sealed a decisive break to clinch the first set and gain the upper hand in the contest.

Despite stepping up her attack, Romania’s Halep struggled to find a way past her opponent who cruised through the second set to reach the last four of a claycourt event for the first time.

Vandeweghe next takes on sixth seed Caroline Garcia who later overcame Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

