Former world No. 1 Murray knighted by Prince Charles

FILE PHOTO: Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - 19/6/16. Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates during the final Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray was officially knighted by Prince Charles on Thursday at Buckingham Palace in London.

The 32-year-old Scotsman, winner of three Grand Slam singles titles, has said he plans to retire after this year’s Wimbledon due to a lingering hip injury.

The knighthood was announced in December 2016.

“I’m very proud to receive it. It’s a nice day to spend with my family; my wife and parents are here,” Murray said in a statement. “‘I’d have liked to (have brought) my kids but I think they’re a bit young. I’ll show them the medal when I get home.”

Murray won the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon titles as well as the 2012 U.S. Open. He also won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

He became the first British singles player to be world No. 1 on Nov. 7, 2016, and spent 41 weeks in the top spot.

Overall, Murray has won 45 career singles titles, including nine in 2016, and made 11 Grand Slam finals appearances.

Murray has not played since a first-round loss at the Australian Open in January. He subsequently underwent hip surgery.

—Field Level Media