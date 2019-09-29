ATP roundup: de Minaur claims third title of season

FILE PHOTO - Aug 30, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Alex de Minaur of Australia reacts after winning a point against Kei Nishikori of Japan in a third round match on day five of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Australian No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur picked up his third title in as many finals this season after beating unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday at the Zhuhai Championships in China.

De Minaur failed to win a break point until the final point of the match, but never faced a break point of his own.

Mannarino now falls to 1-7 in finals, though he picked up his lone win earlier this season at the Libema Open.

De Minaur is expected to rise to No. 25 in the world rankings when they are released on Monday.

Chengdu Open

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) to earn his fourth career title in Chengdu, China.

After dropping the first set to Bublik, Carreno Busta picked up the only service break of the match to seize the momentum in the second.

Bublik, who also reached the final at the Hall of Fame Open, is now 0-2 in career finals. He finished the match with 31 aces, giving him 125 total for the tournament.

—Field Level Media